Tip from aggravated robbery suspect's family leads to his arrest

SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a man wanted in connection with two robberies that happened on the same day last month after receiving a tip from the suspect's family member.

Police believe Rashawn Gabmle, 21, robbed a corner store Dec. 29 on South New Braunfels near I-10, then, later that day, robbed another store.

Gamble is charged with aggravated robbery. Police said he threatened an employee with a box cutter during at least one of the robberies.

Authorities asked the public for help identifying a person of interest in a robbery investigation with surveillance pictures and a tip led to Gamble's arrest.

He has denied any involvement in the robberies.

