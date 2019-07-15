Police investigating after decomposing body found in 'wrecked' house

SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating the death of an elderly woman whose decomposing remains were found in a Southwest Side home Sunday as suspicious in nature.

Police were called to a home in the 5900 block of Stoneybrook Drive around 6 p.m. after someone discovered the woman's body. When officers arrived at the house, they saw that a window had been broken in front of the home and smelled decomposition, a sergeant at the scene said.

Officers kicked in the door and found a woman in her late 80s who had been dead for some time, the sergeant said.

The woman's adult son, who police said has mental disabilities, was found in the kitchen, but the man did not communicate with authorities. Police said they took the man to a hospital as a precaution.

According to authorities, the inside of the home was "destroyed" and "wrecked," though neither the man nor the woman had obvious signs of trauma.

Authorities are treating the investigation into the woman's death as a homicide but did not rule out the possibility the woman could have died from natural causes.

Police said there were broken items, including dishes, inside the home and some things appeared to have been moved.

