Police investigating possible explosives at Live Oak home, nearby homes evacuated

LIVE OAK - Authorities are searching a Live Oak home for explosives after receiving an anonymous tip that a person might have "explosive components" in the home.

The San Antonio and Live Oak police departments have been at a home in the 11800 block of Rainey Meadow Lane since 4:30 p.m.

Lt. Matt Malone of the Live Oak Police Department said some homes have been evacuated as a precaution, but that individuals who live in the area should just stay indoors as authorities investigate. Malone also instructed those in the area who are returning home to continue as normal.

Malone said police are talking to the resident and he is cooperating with them.

Bomb squad technicians are currently looking through the house. Malone said this does not appear to be related to bombings in Austin.

