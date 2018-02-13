Police seek robbery suspect who waved gun, asked for cash with a note

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for an aggravated robbery.

The incident occurred on Saturday, Feb. 3 around 10 a.m. at the Broadway National Bank located in the 13400 block of US Highway 281 North.

According to police, the suspect passed a note to the bank teller demanding money while waving a gun.

RELATED: Public helps put suspect behind bars after cosmetics store robbery

RELATED: Police seek suspect in Family Dollar store robbery

The bank teller complied with the request and gave the suspect money. He then fled the location on foot. Surveillance cameras recorded the suspect during the robbery.

Anyone with any knowledge of the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.