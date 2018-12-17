Police warning Netflix customers of new scam targeting payment information

SOLON, Ohio - Police in Solon, Ohio, shared a photo of a phishing scam email targeting Netflix customers that has been making the rounds.

The email looks like a warning, saying customers' Netflix accounts are on hold due to a need for updated payment details.

“Biggest clue is that I don’t have a Netflix account,” a spokesperson for the Solon Police Department said in the Facebook post.

Clicking the links in the email to update your personal information could leave your computer susceptible to malware, and if you go as far as typing in your information, you are potentially sharing your information with scammers.

Netflix has a help section on its website dedicated specifically to suspicious email and text messages that customers might suspect is fraudulent.

The first tip directly from the Netflix Help Center page is, “Never enter your login or financial details after following a link in an email or text message. If you're unsure if you're visiting our legitimate Netflix website, type www.netflix.com directly into your web browser.”

To view the full list of tips from the Netflix Help Center, click here.

