13 people file application to fill City Council District 2 seat

SAN ANTONIO - The following individuals have submitted an application to fill the San Antonio City Council District 2 vacancy:

Walter Perry

Jada Sullivan

Dan Martinez

Michele Bailey

Chris Dawkins

Christopher Green

Dereck Hillyer

Aubry Lewis

Lester Bryant

Denise Gutierrez-Homer

Art Hall

William B. Johnson

Stephen Lucke

The vacancy was created when William "Cruz" Shaw resigned last month to become an associate judge of the 436th Judicial District Court.

City staff and the City Council will review the applications and select up to three final candidates during a public meeting Jan. 9.

The next day, the council will select a candidate to serve the district until the May election, when the mayor and council seats are up for re-election.

The interim council member is allowed to run for the seat on a permanent basis.

To view the submitted applications, click here.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.