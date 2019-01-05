13 people file application to fill City Council District 2 seat

SAN ANTONIO - The following individuals have submitted an application to fill the San Antonio City Council District 2 vacancy:
- Walter Perry
- Jada Sullivan
- Dan Martinez
- Michele Bailey
- Chris Dawkins
- Christopher Green
- Dereck Hillyer
- Aubry Lewis
- Lester Bryant
- Denise Gutierrez-Homer
- Art Hall
- William B. Johnson
- Stephen Lucke
The vacancy was created when William "Cruz" Shaw resigned last month to become an associate judge of the 436th Judicial District Court.
City staff and the City Council will review the applications and select up to three final candidates during a public meeting Jan. 9.
The next day, the council will select a candidate to serve the district until the May election, when the mayor and council seats are up for re-election.
The interim council member is allowed to run for the seat on a permanent basis.
To view the submitted applications, click here.
