WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump to mark Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump will participate in the Veterans Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday, emerging in public for the first time since his failed reelection bid to take part in the annual presidential rite.

The observance is slated to begin at 10 a.m. and it will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, will also be in attendance. The president and Robert Wilkie, the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, are expected to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The president made no public comments since President-elect Joe Biden surpassed the 270 electoral votes on Saturday needed to win the presidency.

With the exception of weekend visits to his private golf club in northern Virginia, Trump has remained at the White House since Election Day and last appeared before cameras to deliver a statement six days ago.

From his Twitter account on Tuesday, Trump again raised unsupported claims of “massive ballot counting abuse” and predicted he would ultimately win the race he has already lost. Trump’s tweets were swiftly flagged by the social media network as disputed claims about election fraud.

