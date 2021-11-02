79º

November 2, 2021 Election Results (all): Texas constitutional amendments, House District 118, school bonds, area municipal races

Voters to decide fate of Texas constitutional amendments; special runoff election for state house seat in San Antonio

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Election results will begin populating in the embed below around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

SAN ANTONIOFind more coverage of the 2021 election here.

Voters across Texas headed to the polls on Tuesday to vote on eight amendments to the Texas Constitution, a special election in House District 118 and several bond and municipal elections in the San Antonio area. See results in the embed below, followed by more context for the races.

In addition to the amendments, there is a special election runoff for a Texas House seat in southeast San Antonio. Republican John Lujan is facing Democrat Frank Ramirez for the Democratic-leaning seat that former state Rep. Leo Pacheco, D-San Antonio, vacated earlier this year.

Lujan briefly held the seat in 2016; Ramirez is a former staffer for the San Antonio City Council and at the Texas Legislature. Click here to find out where you can vote in the runoff if you live in the district.

Texas House District 118 (KSAT/Brittney Daniels)

Voters in the San Antonio area will also vote in municipal and school board elections.

The constitutional amendments proposals, which were approved by at least two-thirds of the Texas House of Representatives and Texas Senate this past session, must be approved by a majority of voters before they are enshrined in the state constitution as law. They cover a range of topics, including taxes, judicial eligibility, religious freedom and development.

Read the ballot language or more details on the proposals here.

