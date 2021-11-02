81
º
Join Insider
Sign In
Search
News
Watch Live
Local News
Vaccine
Defenders
Crime
Texas
Border
Vote 2021
Courts
SAQ
National
World
Education
Consumer
Restaurant Reports
Health
Trust Index
Weather
Traffic
Pollen
Alerts
Doppler Radar
Traffic Cams
Rooftop Weather
Weather History
Climate
Whatever the Weather
Kaiti's Science Lab
Thermometer Thursday
Weather 101
Hurricanes
Viewer Photos
Sports
Spurs
Spurs Stats
Big Game Coverage
NFL
Instant Replay
College
High School
Spurs Newsletter
Scholar Athlete
Coronavirus
Find a vaccine
Vaccine News
Daily Briefings
Get tested
Coronavirus Newsletter
Track local cases
Map: Infection Rates
World Case Count
KSAT Community
KSAT TV
Newscasts
KSAT Explains
KSAT News Now
Texas Eats
Leading SA
Downfall
9 @ 9
What's Up South Texas!
KSAT-TV Extra
History Untold
Tejano Moments
Parenting
Mental Wellness
Conviction
In The Shadows
Meet the Team
More...
SA Live
As Seen On SA Live
Big Adventure
Cool Schools
Recipes
Meet The Cast
Texas Eats
Things to Do
Entertainment
Trending
KSAT Kids
Things To Do
Day of the Dead
Something Good
Fiesta
Weird News
Food
Rodeo
Selena
Birthdays
TV Listings
Events Calendar
Features
KSAT Kids
KSAT Community
KSAT Deals
KSAT Insider
Podcasts
San Antonio Business Journal
Live from the Southside
Bexar Facts
Great Grads
Educator of the Month
Jobs
Methodist Healthcare
KSAT Experts
Contests & Rules
MeTV
Newsletters
News
Weather
Sports
Coronavirus
KSAT TV
SA Live
Entertainment
Features
Newsletters
News
Weather
Sports
Coronavirus
KSAT TV
SA Live
Entertainment
Features
Newsletters
LIVE
LIVE
KSAT 12 6 O'Clock News
SHOW MORE
Ad
Politics
November 2, 2021 Election Results: Helotes
Results will begin to populate once polls close around 7 p.m.
Published:
November 2, 2021 5:01 pm
Tags:
Vote 2021
,
Elections
,
Helotes
Vote 2021
Find more coverage of the 2021 election
here
.
Find Race Results
Helotes
Find Race Results
Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.