The Latest: Trump says he now believes Ukraine can take back all of its land after Zelenskyy meeting

President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives on Air Force One at John F. Kennedy International Airport, Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Ukraine can win back all territory lost to Russia, a dramatic shift from the U.S. leader’s call on Kyiv to make concessions to end the war.

Trump offered his position in a social media posting soon after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Trump in part wrote, “I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form. With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO, the original Borders from where this War started, is very much an option.”

Here's the latest:

Colombia’s president blasts Trump for Venezuela strikes and calls for criminal charges

Gustavo Petro, Colombia’s first leftist president, opened his remarks at the U.N. General Assembly late Tuesday by taking direct aim at Trump and his administration’s recent actions in the Caribbean.

Few details are known about the deadly Sept. 2 strike on a boat the Trump administration claims departed Venezuela carrying drugs and 11 members of the Tren de Aragua gang.

“They said that the missiles in the Caribbean were used to stop drug trafficking. That is a lie stated here in this very rostrum,” Petro said in what appeared to be a direct reference to Trump, who spoke hours earlier. “Was it really necessary to bomb unarmed, poor young people in the Caribbean?

Trump’s meeting with Arab leaders ends without comment

Trump wrapped up his meeting at the U.N. with Arab leaders and simply waved to gathered news reporters rather than comment on how things went.

Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff offered a thumbs-up when asked how the meeting had fared.

The U.S. president had set up the meeting as being critical for figuring out an end to the Israel-Hamas war.

Attending the meeting were leaders from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Indonesia and Pakistan.

Hamas says it is responding to Trump’s allegations at the UN

Hamas has denied U.S. allegations that it is the one rejecting Gaza ceasefire offers, saying in a statement that it has shown “all required flexibility and positivity to this end” and blaming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The US administration, the mediators, and the entire world know that war criminal Netanyahu is the sole party obstructing all attempts to reach an agreement,” the statement said.

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff walked away from the talks in July, blaming Hamas. Days later, the militant group agreed to a proposal that mediators said was almost identical to an earlier one that Israel had accepted. There was no official response from the U.S. or Israel.

Earlier this month, Israel carried out a strike on Hamas negotiators in Qatar, a key mediator. Both Hamas and Qatar said the strike had dealt a major blow to ceasefire efforts.

Zelenskyy describes his meeting with Trump as a ‘good one’

Commenting on the shift in the U.S. president’s rhetoric toward the war in Ukraine, Zelenskyy told reporters that Trump now appears “more closer to this situation.”

The Ukrainian leader said Trump’s view of the balance of powers on the battlefield now coincides more with Ukrainian one than before. He declined to reveal what had prompted the shift but stressed the importance of Trump’s evolving position.

Zelenskyy also said Trump expressed readiness to offer Ukraine security guarantees once the war ends. He gave no details, adding that Trump did not specify the type or amount of weapons such guarantees might involve.

He noted that while Trump could significantly influence the course of events, China has so far shown little sign of wanting to play a role in ending Russia’s invasion.

“I see that Trump is a game changer, and Xi Jinping can also have influence on Russia,” he said.

Trump meets with Macron amid France’s recognition of Palestinian statehood

In another quick pull-aside meeting at the U.N. General Assembly, the U.S. president and French President Emmanuel Macron made plain their disagreements on recognizing Palestinian statehood.

Trump has called the move, from France and several other nations, a gift to Hamas.

“I think it honors Hamas, and you can’t do that because of Oct. 7,” Trump told reporters as he sat next to Macron.

The French leader stressed the horror of the Oct. 7, 2023, attack but added: “After almost two years of war,” what is the result?

There are “as many Hamas fighters as you had the first day,” Macron said.

Trump meets with Uzbek leader

The U.S. president briefly met with Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the president of Uzbekistan, remarking on their good relationship.

“It’s a great honor,” Trump said, calling Mirziyoyev “very smart and very competent.”

Mirziyoyev, through an interpreter, said Trump has been a “great inspiration” for his country and invited the U.S. president to come visit.

“Well, I’m going to think about doing that,” Trump said.

Trump says he now believes Ukraine can win back all territory

Trump said Tuesday that Ukraine can win back all territory lost to Russia, a dramatic shift from the U.S. leader’s call on Kyiv to make concessions.

Trump offered his position in a social media posting soon after meeting with Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

“I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form," Trump in part wrote. "With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO, the original Borders from where this War started, is very much an option.”

A man accused of trying to assassinate Trump at Florida golf course is found guilty

Ryan Routh was found guilty on all counts that he was facing after 2 hours of jury deliberation.

Routh had been charged with attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, assaulting a federal officer, possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charges and defended himself in court.

Prosecutors said Routh spent weeks plotting to kill Trump before aiming a rifle through shrubbery as the Republican played golf on Sept. 15, 2024, at his West Palm Beach country club.

Routh told jurors in his closing argument that he didn’t intend to kill anyone that day.

Melania Trump establishes the Fostering the Future Together initiative

The first lady said she’s establishing the initiative to “ensure that every child can flourish in the digital era.”

She announced the initiative in New York on the sidelines of the annual U.N. General Assembly session. Queen Rania of Jordan and Olena Zelenska, the wife of Ukraine’s president, were among those attending.

The coalition will be made up of spouses or representatives of leaders at UNGA.

Melania Trump said that, because “technology is evolving at a pace that exceeds lawmaking,” nations must identify “simple solutions” to create healthy environments for children and protect their personal freedom, confidence and motivation.

Trump says NATO countries should shoot down Russian aircraft in their airspace

Asked if the U.S. would provide military backup, Trump said it “depends on the circumstance” as he prepared to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

NATO warned Russia on Tuesday that it would use all means to defend against any further breaches of its airspace after the downing earlier this month of Russian drones over Poland and Estonia’s report of an intrusion by Russian fighter jets last week.

Jeffries tells Democrats to be back in Washington Monday

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries says in a letter to colleagues that Democratic members will meet in Washington on Monday even though the House is not expected to be in session that day or the following one.

The letter is an example of how leadership in both parties has sought to win the messaging war on the issue of government funding, which lapses after Sept. 30, the final day of the current budget year.

“Democrats will be in town and prepared to get the job done,” Jeffries said in the letter.

Trump cancelled a meeting scheduled for this week with Democratic leaders on the issue of government funding. Jeffries said the president “chickened out and cancelled the meeting."

He said Democrats will also convene virtually Friday afternoon to discuss a path forward.

Trump says wars wouldn’t happen if UN did its job

Trump, who complained about the U.N. in his speech, was asked about changes he’d like to see. He said the global institution could do more to keep the peace.

“I mean, we shouldn’t have any wars if the U.N. is really doing its job,” Trump said alongside Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission. “I know they were involved originally with Russia, Ukraine, and that didn’t get done because that was the time to stop it."

Trump also complimented von der Leyen as a “very powerful, very smart woman and a friend of mine.” He added, “She does a fantastic job running lots of different nations.”

Trump says Javier Milei has his ‘full backing and endorsement’

Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent gave libertarian Argentinian President Javier Milei their “full backing and endorsement” Tuesday and discussed how to bolster Argentina’s economy amid severe volatility in the country’s financial markets.

Argentina heads into crucial congressional midterms at the end of October.

“We’re going to help them, I don’t think they need a bailout,” Trump told reporters, adding, “Scott is working with their country so that they can get good debt and all of the things that you need to make Argentina great again.”

Bessent on Monday said on X that “all options for stabilization are on the table” for the U.S.’ support for Argentina. Options being contemplated include purchasing Argentina’s currency or sovereign debt by a fund controlled by the US Treasury, called Treasury’s Exchange Stabilization Fund, Bessent said.

The meeting between the U.S. and Argentinian leaders came after Trump’s nearly hourlong speech at the UN General Assembly in New York.

Trump got a taste of UN dysfunction with the stopped escalator episode

Staff and visitors to United Nations institutions know the issue: In recent months, U.N. offices in New York and Geneva have intermittently turned off elevators and escalators as part of steps to save money because of a “liquidity crisis” at the world body.

That’s due in part to delays in funding from the United States, which is the top donor of the world body.

In his speech to the U.N. General Assembly, Trump broke from his prepared remarks to bemoan the inoperable escalator and a defective teleprompter and say he’s never gotten much from the United Nations, despite its potential.

“All I got from the United Nations was an escalator that on the way up stopped right in the middle,” he said.

A U.N. official said the United Nations understands that someone from the president’s party who ran ahead of him inadvertently triggered the stop mechanism on the escalator. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue, said the White House was operating the teleprompter for the president.

-Jamey Keaten and Edith Lederer

Trump says he had ‘excellent chemistry’ with Brazil’s president

Trump described having a pleasant exchange with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in his speech at the U.N., amid strained relations between the two countries.

Trump was about to take the floor at the United Nations General Assembly when he bumped into Lula who had finished his speech and was walking off.

“We had a good talk, and we agreed to meet next week,” Trump said, later adding, "At least for about 39 seconds we had excellent chemistry. It’s a good sign.”

A Brazilian official told The Associated Press that the presidents greeted each other warmly. Trump said they needed to talk and offered to do it next week. Lula replied he was open to it, though he is expected to return to Brazil on Wednesday. The official spoke under condition of anonymity for they did not have authorization to discuss the matter with journalists.

Relations between Brazil and US have been strained since Trump ordered the 50% tariff on Brazil in July. He cited among other reasons the trial of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro which he called a “witch hunt.” On Sept. 11, a panel of Supreme Court justices sentenced Bolsonaro to 27 years and three months in prison for attempting a coup. On Monday, the U.S. retaliated by imposing additional sanctions.

-By Eleonore Hughes

Trump tells UN chief US is behind global body ’100%′ after fears of American retreat

In a bilateral meeting Tuesday with the top United Nations official, Trump’s tone toward the UN shifted after his speech earlier in the day blasted the world body for issuing “empty words."

The Republican president met with U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres after his speech before the General Assembly.

“Our country is behind the United Nations 100%,” Trump told Guterres. “I may disagree with it sometimes, but I am so behind it because the potential for peace at this institution is great.”

Schumer says Trump ‘is running away from the negotiating table’ after Trump cancels meeting

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer is keeping the door open to talks with Trump after the president canceled a meeting with Democratic leaders that was scheduled for later in the week.

In a long post on his social media site Tuesday, Trump said the Democrats’ demands on health care in exchange for their votes to keep the government open next week were “unserious” and “ridiculous.” Trump said “no meeting could possibly be productive.”

In a post on X directed to Trump, Schumer said Democrats will sit down and discuss health care “when you’re finished ranting.”

In a separate statement, Schumer said Trump “is running away from the negotiating table before he even gets there” and that he would “rather throw a tantrum than do his job.“

Trump wraps his UN speech to muted applause but no noticeable snub

The president concluded in just under an hour, trying to end on an optimistic note after an address that was mostly negative and confrontational.

“Let us all work together to build a bright, beautiful planet,” Trump said, adding, “We’re gonna take care of our people. Thank you very much. It’s been an honor. God bless the nations of the world.”

The reaction from delegates was muted applause that was more polite than rousing.

Trump also, however, was not audibly booed or otherwise shunned — despite spending large parts of his comments lecturing the global community on immigration policy, climate change response and other key issues.

Trump says he’ll meet Brazil’s president next week despite tensions

Trump says he and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva have agreed to meet next week as tensions between their countries have spiked in recent months under heavy Trump administration criticism.

Speaking to world leaders a the U.N. General Assembly, Trump said he and Lula spoke briefly as they passed each other walking to and from the speaker’s podium.

“I saw him, he saw me and we embraced,” Trump said after criticizing Brazil for its tariffs on U.S. goods and its prosecution of Trump friend, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. “We actually agreed that we would meet next week.”

There were no immediate details of the date or venue for the meeting.

Trump has imposed major tariffs on Brazil and has also hit some Brazilian officials with sanctions.

Trump uses UN speech to defend his tariffs

The U.S. president said his administration is using import taxes as “a defense mechanism,” saying tariffs will ensure that other nations follow global rules on trade.

Trump declared an emergency under a 1977 law to impose sweeping tariffs on most of the countries on the planet. His argument was that the import taxes were needed because of a persistent trade imbalance, even though the tariffs also applied to nations with which America has run a surplus.

The president also stressed in his speech that he wants the revenues generated by tariffs, even though a large portion of that cost is covered by American businesses and consumers who face higher prices.

Trump said inflation in the U.S. is low, even though several measures are running above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. The consumer price index increased in August at 2.9% over the past year, up from 2.3% in April when Trump began to impose the broad tariffs.

Trump warns Europe immigration is ‘destroying your heritage’

Trump called immigration and policies confronting climate change a “double-tailed monster” that’s ruining Europe. His rhetoric was especially harsh on what he called “the unmitigated immigration disaster.”

“If you don’t stop people that you’ve never seen before, that you have nothing in common with, your country is going to fail," he said. "I love Europe, I love the people of Europe. And I hate to see it being devastated by energy and immigration, that double-tailed monster that destroys everything in its wake.”

Then he directly addressed European leaders: “You’re doing it because you want to be nice. You want to be politically correct, and you’re destroying your heritage.”

Most of the U.S. allies in Europe are majority white, with recent immigration waves coming from nonwhites in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

The president scoffed at past predictions on climate change

Trump urged European countries to abandon green energy initiatives, scoffing that, in decades past, some experts predicted that by the year 2000 “climate change will cause a global catastrophe.”

He said scientists predicted some nations might be “wiped off the map” by now, but insisted that’s “not happening.”

Climate change has triggered rising sea levels and intensifying storms that have caused small island nations to shrink. Such phenomenon has also cost enormous sums of money for disaster response, cleanup and rebuilding in the U.S. and around the world.

Nonetheless, Trump insisted it was “the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world in my opinion.”

He said “all of these predictions were wrong” and “made by stupid people,” adding, “If you don’t get away from this green scam, your country is going to fail.”

Trump invites world leaders to have dinner with him in a ‘totally safe’ DC

Trump shifted to talking about crime overall and specifically his crackdown in the U.S. capital, asserting that the city is “a totally safe city” after he flooded the streets with National Guard troops and federal law enforcement officers.

“I welcome you to come,” Trump said. “In fact, we’ll have dinner together at a local restaurant and we’ll be able to walk. We don’t have to go by an armored plated vehicle.”

Trump went to dinner earlier this month at a seafood restaurant a few blocks from the White House to show it was safe even for him to venture out. He rode over in his armored limousine.

Trump points to US boat bombing and warns drug traffickers of more

Trump is unapologetic about authorizing the bombing of two boats U.S. officials said were carrying drugs, despite bipartisan criticism that the U.S. military actions violated the law.

“Let’s put it this way: People don’t like to take big loads of drugs in boats anymore,” he said, promising more attacks if he deems it necessary.

“Please be warned that we will blow you out of existence,” he said after the two attacks that U.S. officials said killed 14 people.

Many Democrats and some Republicans have questioned Trump’s policy as a potential overreach of executive authority in part because the military was used for law enforcement purposes.

Trump lectures the world on immigration policy

“It’s time to end the failed experiment of open borders. You have to end it now. I can tell you, I’m really good at this stuff. Your countries are going to hell,” Trump said.

It was a lot of bravado on the world stage at the United Nations General Assembly — even for a leader who’s built his political career on public boasts.

Trump has launched a crackdown along the U.S.-Mexico border and pushed hardline domestic immigration policies.

“Once we started detaining and deporting everyone who crossed the border — and removing illegal aliens from the United States — they simply stopped coming,” he said.

The president called his efforts a “humanitarian act,” saying that it saved people who might have otherwise died trying to cross the U.S. border illegally.

Trump accuses the UN of ‘funding an assault’ on Western countries’ borders

Trump said the best example is “the number one political issue of our time, the crisis of uncontrolled migration.”

He said the U.N. last year budgeted several hundred million dollars to support more than half a million migrants entering the U.S.

“Think of that,” Trump said. “The U.N. is supporting people that are illegally coming into the United States, and we have to get them out.”

The president, who’s enforcing an immigration crackdown in the U.S., said what the U.N. is doing is “totally unacceptable.”

“The U.N. is supposed to stop invasions, not create them and not finance them,” said Trump.

Trump threatens Russia sanctions but says Europe must join in

Trump threatened to hit Russia with “a very strong round of powerful tariffs” if Putin doesn’t come to the table to end its war in Ukraine.

He claimed that would “stop the bloodshed ... very quickly” but also suggested fighting will not end as long as China and European nations continue buying Russian energy.

“They’re funding the war against themselves. Who the hell ever heard of that one?” Trump said.

Trump tells Hamas to release all hostages now

Trump demanded on Tuesday that Hamas immediately release all hostages living and dead that it’s holding in Gaza, saying the time for partial releases is over.

Speaking to world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly, Trump also criticized several European nations, including U.S. allies, for recognizing a Palestinian state, which he called a reward to Hamas for its Oct. 7, 2023, attacks in Israel that sparked the current conflict.

“As if to encourage continued conflict, some in this body seek to unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state,” Trump said. “This would be a reward for these horrible atrocities, including October 7th. But instead of giving in to Hamas as ransom demands, those who want peace should be united with one message: release the hostages now.”

Trump says Russia-Ukraine war should have been a ‘quick little skirmish’

Trump says the Russia-Ukraine war should have been a ‘quick little skirmish,’ with Russia prevailing in a matter of days. Instead, it’s a become a yearslong war.

The president repeated his 2024 campaign talking point that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine never would have happened had he been president from 2021-2025. At the same time, Trump expressed surprise he hasn’t been able to negotiate a peace deal after insisting throughout the campaign that he’d end the war quickly, if not on “Day One.”

“I thought that would be the easiest because of my relationship with President Putin, which had always been a good one,” Trump said.

Trump describes US bombing of Iran’s nuclear sites

Trump said that after he returned to office, he sent Iran’s supreme leader a letter pledging “full cooperation” in exchange for Iran suspending its nuclear program.

“The regime’s answer was to continue their constant threats to their neighbors and U.S. interests throughout the region, and some great countries that are right nearby,” he said in the speech.

The president declared that many of Iran’s former military commanders “are no longer with us” as a result.

And he described Operation Midnight Hammer, a recent operation in which U.S. military aircraft bombed Iran’s key nuclear facilities.

Trump slams the UN’s escalator and teleprompter while saying UN ignores his peace-promoting efforts

The president used his speech to boast about his efforts to calm conflicts around the world, and he said the U.N. has failed to help him.

Listing efforts to ease conflicts in several countries — inflating his role in some cases and the overall number of areas where he intervened in others, Trump said, “It’s too bad I had to do those things instead of the United Nations doing them.”

“Sadly, in all cases, the United Nations did not even try to help,” Trump said.

He also dismissively noted that the “two things I got from the United Nations: a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter.”

Trump said he could deliver his speech without notes without a teleprompter, but he clearly was reading from a script.

Trump blasts UN as being filled with ‘empty words’ and not helping end wars

Standing in front of top U.N. officials, before more than 150 world leaders, Trump blasted the international organization. He said they didn’t reach out to him on the various wars he says he has brought to a conclusion.

“I’ve always said the U.N. has such tremendous, tremendous potential. But it’s not even coming close to living up to that potential,” Trump said. “For the most part, at least for now, all they seem to do is write a really strongly worded letter and then never follow that letter. It’s empty words and empty words don’t solve war.”