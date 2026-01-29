The Latest: Trump hosts Cabinet meeting as Democrats threaten partial government shutdown

President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump gathered his Cabinet for a video broadcasted meeting. Since returning to office, the president has used these meetings to review his administration’s accomplishments and provide Cabinet members with an opportunity to shower him with superlatives.

During the meeting, Democrats voted to block legislation to fund the Department of Homeland Security and several other agencies as they continued to negotiate with Republicans and the White House on new restrictions for Trump’s surge of immigration enforcement. Thursday’s 45-55 test vote came as Democrats have threatened a partial government shutdown when money runs out on Friday.

Addressing the press gathered at the Cabinet meeting, just ahead of the vote, Trump said, “We don’t want a shutdown,” and that the two sides were discussing a possible agreement to separate homeland security funding from the rest of the legislation and fund it for a short time.

Handful of other Cabinet members present didn’t speak

In addition to Noem and Bondi, there were other Cabinet members in the room who did not get called on to speak.

That includes Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, though Trump praised them both during the meeting.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Education Secretary Linda McMahon, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and OMB Director Russell Vought also did not speak.

Hegseth warns Iran against developing nuclear weapons, saying US military ‘prepared to deliver’

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned Thursday that the U.S. military “will be prepared to deliver whatever the president expects” if Iran continues to try to develop nuclear weapons.

Hegseth cited the recent U.S. military raid to capture Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro in his warning to Iran.

“They have all the options to make a deal,” Hegseth said at President Donald Trump’s cabinet meeting on Thursday. “They should not pursue nuclear capabilities. And we will be prepared to deliver whatever this president expects of the War Department.”

Cabinet meeting ends with no comments from Noem, Bondi

He spoke for about a half hour and called on some of his agency heads, but Trump ended his Cabinet meeting without asking the Homeland Security or Justice Department chiefs to speak.

It seemed an opportunity to avoid commentary on the situation in Minnesota, where the recent deaths of two U.S. citizens at the hands of federal agents has put Homeland Security Kristi Noem in the hot seat, with some members of Congress calling for her resignation.

There were also no comments from Attorney General Pam Bondi, a day after the FBI searched the election office of a Georgia county that has been central to right-wing conspiracy theories over Trump’s 2020 election loss.

Both Noem and Bondi were present at Thursday’s meeting.

Trump takes no questions at Cabinet meeting

It was an unusual sight: The president didn’t entertain questions at his Cabinet meeting today.

During other appearances with Cabinet officials — and many other events with reporters present — Trump is apt to take a slew of questions on the news of the day and other topics.

Thursday was an exception. Trump, who had repeatedly implored Cabinet officials to keep the meeting short, let Vice President JD Vance have the brief final word.

Then Trump closed the meeting, prompting White House handlers to usher the press out despite reporters yelling out questions.

Trump’s team paints a misleading picture on housing

At Trump’s cabinet meeting, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner said that home sales in December “rose sharply to their strongest pace in three years” — but that’s not quite what appears to be happening in the housing market that has been a persistent source of frustration for U.S. consumers.

The National Association of Realtors did report that the seasonally adjusted annual rate of home sales in December rose to 4.35 million units, “nearly” the highest in three years as the trade association noted. But the sum was just a 1.4% year over year increase.

More importantly, it could have been a monthly blip as the Realtors separately said that pending home sales in December had fallen 3% from a year ago.

Trump has said that he wants to keep home prices high to increase people’s net worth, but doing so will likely keep construction levels low and price out possible first-time buyers.

Washington faith leaders condemn Trump immigration crackdown

Religious leaders in Washington called the killings Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal officers “a profound moral failure” and condemned the Trump administrations’ immigration enforcement tactics.

“We affirm the sacred worth of every human life,” they said in a joint statement Thursday, adding they “stand with immigrants” and “condemn … the use of indiscriminate and lethal force against civilians.”

The administration’s operations, they said, flout “our nation’s deepest moral commitments” and “values of human dignity.”

The group includes Roman Catholic Cardinal Archbishop Robert McElroy; Episcopal Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde; Rabbi Abbi Sharofsky of the Jewish Community Relations Council; and Zoroastrian Head Priest Berham Panthaki, among others.

McElroy is the latest U.S. Catholic cardinal to pan Trump’s approach, and some Catholic media have specifically slammed Catholic Vice President JD Vance. Budde drew Trump’s ire after she asked at his inaugural prayer service to “have mercy” on migrants and LGBTQ+ people.

Trump suggests Kennedy may be more popular in midterm elections than he himself

The president said he’d read coverage suggesting that his health chief might outpace Trump’s own impact in November.

“So, I have to be very careful that Bobby likes us,” Trump joked.

It’s not the first time Trump has been sensitive to the famous Kennedy surname packing more political punch than his own name.

At the start of his administration, Trump frequently mentioned Kennedy’s high profile as a member of his Cabinet. He was fond then of suggesting that Kennedy work to make sure he didn’t get too politically famous.

RFK Jr. says TrumpRx is coming ‘probably in the next 10 days’

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gave an update on TrumpRx, a government website in development that’s intended to help people buy drugs directly from manufacturers.

The website is part of the administration’s larger push to lower drug prices and give Americans options to buy medications at lower prices by cutting out middlemen.

Trump’s administration had said TrumpRx was coming in January 2026, but Kennedy didn’t commit to that timeline at a meeting of cabinet officials.

“That’s going to be happening sometime probably in the next 10 days,” Kennedy said.

Democrats block government funding package in Senate as negotiations continue to avert a shutdown

Democrats voted to block legislation to fund the Department of Homeland Security and several other agencies Thursday as they continued to negotiate with Republicans and the White House on new restrictions for President Donald Trump’s surge of immigration enforcement.

Thursday’s 45-55 test vote came as Democrats have threatened a partial government shutdown when money runs out on Friday. But Trump said just ahead of the vote that “we don’t want a shutdown” and the two sides were discussing a possible agreement to separate homeland security funding from the rest of the legislation and fund it for a short time.

As the country reels from the deaths of two protesters at the hands of federal agents in Minneapolis, irate Senate Democrats laid out a list of demands on Wednesday, including that officers take off their masks and identify themselves and obtain warrants for arrest. If those are not met, Democrats say they are prepared to block the wide-ranging spending bill, denying Republicans the votes they need to pass it and triggering a shutdown.

Trump says he’s announcing Federal Reserve chair pick next week

Trump said at his cabinet meeting that “next week” he’ll announce his choice to replace Jerome Powell as the chair of the Federal Reserve.

The president has criticized Powell for not slashing benchmark interest rates as low as Trump would like. Powell has insisted that the Fed stay independent of politics and make its choices based on inflation and job market data.

Even though Powell’s term as chair ends in May, he could stay on the board of governors until 2028 and block Trump’s ability to appoint someone new to the board as chair.

Trump said his pick will do a “good job” and that he wants the Fed to cut rates when there are signs of economic growth.

Trump asked Putin not to fire on Kyiv because of extreme cold

President Donald Trump said Thursday he has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin not to target the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv for one week as the region experiences frigid temperatures.

The call for a pause in attacks on Ukraine’s capital comes as Russia has been pounding the country’s critical infrastructure, leaving many around the country without heat in the dead of winter.

“I personally asked President Putin not to fire on Kyiv and the cities and towns for a week during this ... extraordinary cold,” Trump said during a Cabinet meeting at the White House. Trump added that Putin has “agreed to that.”

Cabinet meeting starts off with stories, not much news

After a nearly half-hour recap of administration accomplishments including on drug prices and the economy, Trump turned to envoy Steve Witkoff — not technically a Cabinet member — to give the meeting’s first report.

Trump asked Witkoff for an update on the Middle East, where the remains of the last hostage in Gaza, Ran Gvili, were recovered and returned to his family earlier this week.

“Your policy of peace through strength that’s what delivered them home,” Witkoff told Trump.

During his opener, Trump told many of the same stories he often does about policy decisions, although he did make news in noting he had he informed Venezuela’s leader Delcy Rodríguez that he’s going to be opening up all commercial airspace over Venezuela, to which the U.S. suspended commercial travel in 2019.

Trump says his last Cabinet meeting was boring but insists he didn’t fall asleep

The president said of his Cabinet meeting in December, “It was a little bit on the boring side.”

Recalling being seen as struggling to keep his eyes open during that gathering, Trump insisted, “I didn’t sleep. I just closed them because I wanted to get the hell out of there.”

The comment drew laugher, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who has made a trademark of laughing loudest during Cabinet meetings.

Potentially less funny for those gathered during Thursday’s meeting, Trump said not everyone would be allowed to speak to save time.

“We’re not going to go through the whole table,” the president said, after he opened the meeting by speaking for nearly 25 minutes straight.

Tulsi Gabbard was in Georgia for FBI search as part of her role in election security, administration official says

The participation of the director of national intelligence was unusual, given that Gabbard is not part of the FBI or federal law enforcement.

Asked to explain, a senior administration official said in a statement that “Gabbard has a pivotal role in election security and protecting the integrity of our elections against interference, including operations targeting voting systems, databases, and election infrastructure.”

Trump has long insisted that the election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden was stolen from him even though courts, his own former attorney general and audits have concluded that there was no widespread fraud that could have altered the outcome of the 2020 contest.

Trump says he’s opening U.S. air travel to Venezuela

Trump said he informed Venezuela’s leader Delcy Rodríguez on Thursday that he’s going to be opening up all commercial airspace over Venezuela and Americans will soon be able to visit.

Trump said he instructed U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and U.S. military leaders to open up the airspace by the end of the day Thursday.

“American citizens will be very shortly able to go to Venezuela and they’ll be safe there,” Trump said.

The U.S. suspended commercial travel to Venezuela in 2019.

Trump says he’s working with Dems to avert shutdown

The president, as he kicked off his Cabinet meeting, said his administration is speaking with congressional Democrats on avoiding a partial government shutdown.

“We’re working on that right now,” Trump said while declining to go into specifics. He added: “We don’t want a shutdown.”

Congress has to pass the remaining government funding by Jan. 31 to avoid a partial shutdown; the money for the Department of Homeland Security has been tied up in the aftermath of the shooting death of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis as Democrats demand changes to federal immigration enforcement tactics.

Trump’s Cabinet meeting begins

Trump opened his Cabinet meeting by briefly highlighting improvements to the room, then moving on to his administration’s successes.

He touched on his administration’s efforts on crime before moving to Venezuela, where he thanked staff involved with the military operation to end the presidency of Nicolás Maduro.

House GOP wants stricter voting rules as Trump eyes midterms

House Republicans are proposing sweeping changes to the nation’s voting laws before Americans get their say in this fall’s midterm elections.

The package to be released Thursday, a long-shot Trump priority, includes requirements for photo IDs before people can vote, proof of citizenship and prohibitions on universal vote-by-mail and ranked choice voting.

“These reforms will improve voter confidence, bolster election integrity, and make it easy to vote, but hard to cheat,” said Rep. Bryan Steil, chairman of the House Administration Committee, in a statement.

Republicans are calling their new legislation the ‘Make Elections Great Again Act’

The GOP election rules legislation a long road ahead in the narrowly-split Congress, where Democrats have rejected similar ideas as disenfranchising Americans’ ability to vote. According to a one-page bill summary:

1. states would have to verify citizenship when people register to vote 2. voters would have to present a photo ID at the polls 3. states would have to use “auditable” paper ballots, which many already do 4. mail-in ballots would have to be received by the close of polling on Election Day to be counted, with an exception for overseas military personnel. 5. mailing ballots to all voters through universal vote-by-mail systems would be prohibited.

Voting rights advocates have been alarmed by similar GOP proposals

They say such changes could lead to widespread problems for voters. For example, they say prior Republican efforts to require proof of citizenship have disenfranchised married women whose last names on their photo IDs don’t exactly match their birth certificates or other proofs of citizenship.

The Brennan Center for Justice and other groups estimated in a 2023 report that 9% of U.S. citizens of voting age, or 21.3 million people, do not have proof of their citizenship readily available. Almost half of Americans do not have a U.S. passport.

Senate leaders are rushing to prevent a government shutdown

Majority Leader John Thune opened the Senate as Republicans and Democrats eye an emerging deal to consider immigration enforcement changes and prevent a federal shutdown.

“We’re getting closer,” the GOP leader said.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said immigration changes must be included in any deal to fund the government.

“This is a moment of truth,” Schumer said.

Democrats want an end to roving patrols and a requirement that federal agents use body cameras and unmask themselves.

Schumer decried the “thugs roaming our streets” during immigration enforcement.

“Enough is enough,” he said.

Kennedy Center’s head of artistic programming steps down 2 weeks after taking the job

Kevin Couch confirmed in an email to The Associated Press on Thursday that he resigned Wednesday, without providing an explanation. It’s the latest sign of turmoil at the iconic performing arts venue.

The Kennedy Center’s Trump-appointed president, Ric Grenell, had welcomed Couch to the role “as we expand our commonsense programming.”

Couch’s exit comes as Trump and first lady Melania Trump are expected to walk the red carpet at the Kennedy Center on Thursday for the premiere of “Melania,” a documentary she produced.

The center is navigating a wave of artist cancellations in protest of Trump ’s new leadership, which added his name to the venue. In just the past week, composer Philip Glass called off a world premiere of a symphony about Abraham Lincoln, and Grammy-winning soprano Renée Fleming withdrew from two scheduled appearances.

Homan vows accountability, but didn’t suggest agents have done anything wrong

Homan vowed to hold ICE and CBP officers accountable for their actions but didn’t go into specifics of the Saturday shooting or indicate anything he thought they’d done wrong during the course of the operation.

“For decades, ICE and CBP have carried out their duties with integrity, professionalism and compassion. That remains the expectation under President Trump. And we will, I will, hold our agents and officers to that standard,” Homan said.

Homan also blamed “hateful rhetoric” for ratcheting up attacks on his officers who he called “American patriots.”

Warner questions Gabbard’s role in FBI search of election office

The top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee wants to know why Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard joined an FBI search of a Georgia election office that was featured in bogus conspiracy theories over Trump’s 2020 election loss.

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia said that if Gabbard believes a foreign intelligence service tried to swing the election she is obligated to inform his committee. Otherwise, “she is simply attempting to inject the non-partisan intelligence community into a domestic political stunt designed to legitimize conspiracy theories that undermine our democracy,” Warner said at a committee hearing Thursday.

Gabbard’s office did not immediately respond to questions about Wednesday’s action, which involved the FBI executing a search warrant and taking away many boxes of ballots cast by voters. Trump’s claims of a stolen election have been repeatedly rejected by courts and state and federal officials, who found no evidence of fraud that would have altered the outcome.

Homan seeks to expand help for ICE detentions in Minnesota

ICE has historically relied on cooperation from local and state jails and prisons with immigrants in custody who’ve committed or are accused of crimes to alert ICE so that agents can pick them up before they’re released.

Many urban areas don’t have such cooperation agreements, saying that keeping detainees beyond their release dates or otherwise working with ICE makes victims or witnesses to crimes more reluctant to support prosecutions. The Hennepin County Jail, which serves Minneapolis, and the Ramsey County jail, which serves St. Paul, don’t honor such “detainers,” but both do hand over prisoners if there is an arrest warrant signed by a judge.

ICE argues that arresting immigrants while they’re still in custody is safer and better for immigrant communities by avoiding street operations that might result in detentions of other people who are in the country illegally but haven’t committed any crimes.

Homan said he appreciates that Minnesota’s state prisons honor ICE detainers, “and we’re going to expand upon that.”