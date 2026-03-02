Skip to main content
White House attributes redness on Trump's neck to skin cream but doesn't say what it's treating

Seung Min Kim

Associated Press

President Donald Trump leaves following a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House, Monday, March 2, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Redness is seen on the neck of President Donald Trump as he delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Redness is visible on the neck of President Donald Trump waves as he walks to depart on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Redness is visible on the neck of President Donald as he attends a Board of Peace meeting at the U.S. Institute of Peace, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

President Donald Trump leaves following a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House, Monday, March 2, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

WASHINGTON – The White House on Monday attributed a large red spot on President Donald Trump's neck to a skin cream he is using, without elaborating on what condition it is treating.

The redness drew widespread attention Monday, when news photographers captured close-up images of the president's neck during a Medal of Honor ceremony in the East Room of the White House.

“President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment, prescribed by the White House Doctor,” Sean Barbabella, the president's doctor, said in a statement. “The President is using this treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks.”

The White House did not immediately respond to follow-up questions, such as what the cream is, when Trump began the treatment and what condition it is supposed to prevent. Zoomed-in photos from at least as far back as the Board of Peace meeting at the U.S. Institute of Peace on Feb. 19 show visible redness on the president’s neck.

The president's medical report from his April 2025 physical noted that he was taking mometasone cream “as needed” for an unspecified skin condition.

Trump, 79, became the oldest president to have taken the oath of office when he was sworn in last January. In particular because of his advanced age, Trump's health is closely scrutinized.

Barbabella said in December that Trump had MRI imaging on his heart and abdomen in October as part of preventive screening for men his age, with the results being “perfectly normal.” That October physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center found that Trump is in overall “exceptional health," according to Barbabella.

