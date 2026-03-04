American Airlines gets approval to resume regular flights to Venezuela FILE - American Airlines passenger planes are seen at gates at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Jan. 29, 2026 in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File) (Cliff Owen, Copyright 2026 the Associated Press. All Rights Reserved)
American Airlines received approval Wednesday to become the first U.S. airline to resume flights to
Venezuela.
The airline announced its intent to restore service to Venezuela in January on the same day that
President Donald Trump ordered the Transportation Department to open up commercial airspace over that country in the wake of the U.S. military raid that ousted then-President Nicolás Maduro.
Even though the State Department continues to warn Americans not to travel to Venezuela, the government cleared the way for American Airlines to begin scheduling flights there.
American Airlines was the last U.S. airline flying to Venezuela when in 2019 it suspended flights between Miami and the capital, Caracas, as well as the oil hub city of Maracaibo. The airline said the details of which flights it will schedule between the United States and Venezuela weren't immediately available.
The plan could allow Venezuelans and Americans to resume vacationing in each other's home countries like they used to do regularly before diplomatic relations fell apart between the two countries in 2019. The airline said when it announced this plan in January that this would give customers the opportunity to reunite with families and pursue new business opportunities.
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Yearslong drought could be the final straw for South Texas farmers ▶ 1:56 Yearslong drought could be the final straw for South Texas farmers Election Update on US Rep. Dist. 21 ▶ 0:54 Election Update on US Rep. Dist. 21 Former San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg declares victory over Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai in Democratic primary ▶ 0:36 Former San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg declares victory over Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai in Democratic primary 23rd Congressional District race update ▶ 0:29 23rd Congressional District race update More than 95k election voters turn out in Bexar County ▶ 0:35 More than 95k election voters turn out in Bexar County John-Paul reports from polls closing ▶ 0:44 John-Paul reports from polls closing KSAT's Erica Hernandez gives an update from the Bexar County District Attorney race ▶ 0:39 KSAT's Erica Hernandez gives an update from the Bexar County District Attorney race New $185 million luxury Hemisfair hotel opens its doors ▶ 1:29 New $185 million luxury Hemisfair hotel opens its doors Some Northwest Side apartment residents spend 2 days without electricity ▶ 0:51 Some Northwest Side apartment residents spend 2 days without electricity San Antonio blood donations needed after Austin mass shooting impacts inventory ▶ 0:25 San Antonio blood donations needed after Austin mass shooting impacts inventory FIRST 24/7 P. Terry’s location in San Antonio! ▶ 0:55 FIRST 24/7 P. Terry’s location in San Antonio! War in Middle East leaves San Antonio family trapped in Israel ▶ 0:51 War in Middle East leaves San Antonio family trapped in Israel Faith leaders finish 90-mile walk calling for release of children, parents in ICE custody ▶ 0:32 Faith leaders finish 90-mile walk calling for release of children, parents in ICE custody San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones censured in historic first ▶ 1:08 San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones censured in historic first San Antonio's Animal Care Services is trying to track down a cat with a jar stuck on its head ▶ 0:56 San Antonio's Animal Care Services is trying to track down a cat with a jar stuck on its head Drone 12 captures video of new multimillion-dollar retail development on Northwest Side ▶ 1:32 Drone 12 captures video of new multimillion-dollar retail development on Northwest Side Woman brutally attacked by husband who killed daughter, attacked other child gives impact statement ▶ 1:04 Woman brutally attacked by husband who killed daughter, attacked other child gives impact statement Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones proposes new commission to increase voter turnout in San Antonio ▶ 1:30 Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones proposes new commission to increase voter turnout in San Antonio Seguin is one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S ▶ 1:32 Seguin is one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S State Rep. Barbara Gervin-Hawkins plans to attend Feb 26 Judson ISD school board meeting ▶ 1:32 State Rep. Barbara Gervin-Hawkins plans to attend Feb 26 Judson ISD school board meeting Neighbor, police still haunted by unsolved murder of woman on East Side ▶ 0:51 Neighbor, police still haunted by unsolved murder of woman on East Side What you need to know before riding on a Waymo in San Antonio ▶ 1:46 What you need to know before riding on a Waymo in San Antonio New West Side thrift store supports at-risk shelter animals ▶ 1:07 New West Side thrift store supports at-risk shelter animals Husband of Rep. Tony Gonzales’ former aide says focus is on the facts ▶ 0:39 Husband of Rep. Tony Gonzales’ former aide says focus is on the facts Neighbor calls for changes at NE Bexar County intersection where crash led to woman’s miscarriage ▶ 1:16 Neighbor calls for changes at NE Bexar County intersection where crash led to woman’s miscarriage Previous photo Next photo