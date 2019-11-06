Learning curve for new voting machines blamed for late-night returns

SAN ANTONIO - New voting machines and the ability for voters to cast a ballot at any precinct led to late-night election returns.

Bexar County elections administrator Jacquelyn Callanen said the tally wraps up around 10:30 p.m., but the final count for Tuesday's Texas Constitutional Amendments and local elections didn't come in until after midnight.

Callanen attributed the tardy results to a learning curve with the new machines, which were used for the first time.

She said election judges faced tabulating challenges due to a card system associated with the ExpressVote system. The machines have electronic screens, but the votes are recorded on paper ballots instead of individual voting booths. The ballots are then fed into another machine that will actually tabulate the votes.

Some polling sites also ran out of the paper ballots, which forced voters to wait until more paper ballots were delivered to the sites. Callalen blamed the shortage on a higher-than-usual voter turnout. She said that about 56,601 people cast a ballot Tuesday compared to a similar election in 2017, when only 18,000 people voted.

Callanen said Tuesday's elections made a good practice session for next year.

"We're ready for 2020," she said.



