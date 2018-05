SAN ANTONIO - Click on the links below to get the latest results for the May 5 election.

Northside Independent School District Bond Election

Alamo Community College District

City of Alamo Heights

City of Balcones Heights

City of Castle Hills

City of Elmendorf

City of Fair Oaks Ranch

City of Grey Forest

City of Helotes

Town of Hollywood Park

City of Kirby

City of Leon Valley

City of Olmos Park

City of Shavano Park

City of Somerset

City of Terrell Hills

City of Universal City

City of Windcrest

Bexar County Emergency Services District No. 10

San Antonio Municipal Utility District No. 1

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.