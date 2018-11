November 6, 2018 Texas General Election results -- view here

This page will offer links to results for select races in the Nov. 6, 2018 Michigan General Election.

Check back for the results. Go ahead and bookmark this page now so you have it ready on Nov. 6 and 7, and beyond.

Texas U.S. Senate race results

Texas U.S. House District 23 race results

Texas U.S. House District 21 race results

Texas Governor race results

Texas Lt. Governor race results

Texas Attorney General race results

Bexar County District Attorney race results

San Antonio charter amendments results

Other Texas U.S. House district race results

Other Texas state race results

Texas court race results

Texas State Senate, House race results

Texas 4th Court of Appeals race results

Bexar County District Judge race results

Bexar County race results

Bexar County Justice of the Peace race results

Local race results (alphabetical order)

Atascosa race results

Bandera race results

Eagle Pass ISD race results

Floresville ISD race results

Guadalupe County race results

Karnes County race results

Kerrville ISD race results

New Braunfels race results

Seguin race results

Stockdale ISD race results

Uvalde County race results

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.