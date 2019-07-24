Portion of busy downtown street will be shut down

SAN ANTONIO - A portion of Commerce Street is set to close for the rest of the summer due to ongoing construction in the area.

Starting Monday, all lanes of Commerce Street will be shut down from Camaron Street to North Laredo Street.

The closure will last through mid-September while crews work on a new segment of construction for the San Pedro Creek Culture Park.

The northernmost lane of Commerce Street between Flores and Camaron streets will remain open to allow motorists to detour around the closure.

The southern sidewalk along Commerce Street will still be open to pedestrian traffic, according to a news release.

