Proposed change to city code makes it illegal to leave pets in sun

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio City Council will consider a proposed ordinance that would make it illegal to leave pets out in the sun.

District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez is spearheading the proposal in coordination with Animal Care Services. The proposal will be presented during the City Council meeting on Wednesday.

According to a summary of the meeting agenda, ACS and Pelaez are asking that all pet owners ensure their pets have access to shade, "whether natural or artificial at all times, and allow ACS to issue civil and/or criminal citations to those found in violation."

"During the months of June through September, San Antonio can reach temperatures well above 90 degrees Farenheit," the agenda states. "Access to shade (in addition to shelter) helps with a dog's ability to regulate their body temperature during extreme heat. Dogs are vulnerable to injuries and illnesses related to hot weather including heat stroke, sunburn, and foot pad burns."

Currently, the standard of care outlined in the city code requires that pet owners provide their pets with access to shade only when the pet is being tethered.

