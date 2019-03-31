Records: US Marshals Service employee arrested on felony drug charge in strip club parking lot

SAN ANTONIO - A U.S. Marshals Service employee was arrested on a felony drug charge early Saturday morning in the parking lot of a north side strip club, records show.

Reynaldo Chavera II, 31, was booked on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. Chavera was in the parking lot of XTC Cabaret around 7 a.m. when San Antonio Police found him in possession of less than a gram of a controlled substance in penalty group one, according to booking records.

A list of drugs which fall under the Texas Penal Code's penalty group one can be found online.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Bozeman confirmed that Chavera is an employee of the U.S. Marshals Service, but was unable to confirm his title with the agency.

"We are aware of allegations of the arrest of a U.S. Marshals Service employee by the San Antonio Police Department in the early morning hours on Saturday," Bozeman said in an emailed statement. "The U.S. Marshals Service takes seriously any allegation of misconduct by its employees which do not reflect our core values of justice, integrity and service. Any information on the alleged arrest will be provided by the arresting agency."

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.