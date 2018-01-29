Register your phone number to reduce unwanted sales calls

SAN ANTONIO - Signing your phone number up for the National Do Not Call Registry could help reduce the number of unwanted sales calls you receive every day.

Generally, legitimate companies will not call numbers listed on the registry.

If a company is ignoring the registry, there’s a good chance that it’s a scam, the Federal Trade Commission reported.

Registering your phone number is easy. Just go to DoNotCall.gov or call 888-382-1222 from the phone you want to register.

Numbers added to the Do Not Call Registry usually show up within 24 hours.

The FTC says most sales calls will stop once your number has been on the registry for 31 days.

Adding your number to the registry doesn’t guarantee all unwanted calls will stop.

Calls you could still receive include:

Political calls

Charitable calls

Debt collection calls

Informational calls

Telephone survey calls

If you still receive unwanted sales calls, hang up and file a complaint with the FTC, here.

