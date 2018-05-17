Newly retired San Antonio third-grade teacher arrested for possession of child pornography

SAN ANTONIO - Neil McGinnis, 60, was arrested Thursday in Kendall County and charged with possession of 10 images of child pornography.

McGinnis retired this year after teaching third grade at Ridgeview Elementary in the North East Independent School District in San Antonio.

McGinnis was hired on July 24, 2007 and resigned from the district on Jan. 31, according to a spokesperson with the district

Previously, McGinnis worked as a teacher for more than 25 years in El Paso, Comfort and Kerville.

Possession of each image is a third-degree felony that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Prosecutors believe there may be victims who have been sexually abused by McGinnis and ask anyone who may have been victimized to contact the county by phone at 830-249-9343 or email CDA@co.kendall.tx.us.

BREAKING Neil McGinnis, 60, charged with possessing ten images of child pornography. Kendall Co. DA says McGinnis was a longtime San Antonio school teacher, who most recently worked for NEISD. Prosecutors believe children may have been sexually abused by McGinnis #KSATnews pic.twitter.com/1q3Hz2hU8c — Dillon Collier (@dilloncollier) May 17, 2018

“Each image of child pornography is documenting and memorializing an act of child sexual abuse,” District Attorney Nicole Bishop said. “Anyone who possesses or distributes it is promoting the rape and exploitation of innocent children. Every time the image is viewed or shared, the child is victimized again.”

Bishop requested bail be set at $1 million.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.