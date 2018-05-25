Rising temperatures pose health, safety risk for SA residents, children, pets

SAN ANTONIO - The city of San Antonio is reminding the community to stay alert and hydrated as temperatures continue to rise into triple digits next week.

Officials said the city remains in a level III heat outlook with sunstroke, heat cramps and heat exhaustion a danger. The high temperature also poses risk for a heat stroke with prolonged exposure.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District and Office of Emergency Management, following the National Weather Service model, developed a heat plan to increase public awareness and lessen health risks during periods of excessive heat.

With high temperatures during the Memorial Day Weekend and well into next week, city officials said the heat can pose health and safety risks for people and pets if proper precautions are not taken.

Here are the following reminders from the city of San Antonio to residents:

HEALTH

Courtesy of Metro Health:

· Drink plenty of water and protect yourself from the sun.

· Check on neighbors, especially the elderly, children or those with special needs, to ensure access to heat relief and hydration.

· Warning signs of heat stroke include: red, hot, and moist or dry skin, no sweating, a strong rapid pulse or a slow weak pulse, nausea, confusion or acting strangely.

· If a child exhibits any of these signs, cool the child rapidly with cool water (not an ice bath) and call 911 immediately.

· Residents are encouraged to use available establishments to cool off this weekend such as public pools, community centers, movie theaters, libraries and malls.

VEHICLE SAFETY

Courtesy of San Antonio Police Department and San Antonio Fire Department:

· Heatstroke is the leading cause of non-crash, vehicle-related deaths for children. On average, every 8 days a child dies from heatstroke in a vehicle.

· If you see a child alone in a car, call 9-1-1 immediately.

· Avoid heat-related incidents by never leaving a child alone in a car, not even for a minute.

· Make sure to keep your car locked when you’re not in it so kids don’t get in on their own.

· Give yourself reminders by putting something in the back seat of your car next to the child such as a briefcase, a purse or a cell phone that you'll need when you arrive at your destination. This is especially important if you’re not following your normal routine.

PET SAFETY

Courtesy of Animal Care Services:

· Animal Care officers will be on patrol throughout the holiday weekend.

· Fresh water and shelter should always be available.

· Shade offers little to no protection on a sunny day and cracking the window “a little bit” does very little to reduce the temperature inside a parked car. It takes only ten minutes for the interior of a car to reach 102 degrees on an average 85-degree day and in thirty minutes, that temperature can reach 120 degrees or more.

· Symptoms of heat stress for pets include excessive thirst, heavy panting, glazed eyes, vomiting, restlessness, lethargy, fever, dizziness, a rapid heartbeat, profuse drooling or salivating and unconsciousness.

· If an animal does show signs of heat stress, gradually lower their body temperature and get them to a vet immediately.

· If you see a pet locked in a hot car, take action immediately. Jot down the car’s description (including a license plate number) and go into a nearby store to have the owner paged. If you don’t get a response, call Animal Care Services or the Police Department immediately.

· Per city ordinance, both Animal Care Officers and the police have the right to break a car’s window if an animal is endangered inside that vehicle. Violations of the City’s law governing animals left in vehicles could face animal cruelty charges if their pet sustains injury or death as a result of their actions.

PROJECT COOL

Courtesy of Department of Human Services:

San Antonio residents who are 60 years of age and older and show critical need can request a portable box fan, courtesy of Project Cool, by calling the United Way Help Line at 2-1-1. Beginning June 1, community members may donate a new 20-inch box fan at their nearest San Antonio Fire Station, except the Airport Fire Station.

WATERING RESTRICTIONS

Courtesy of SAWS:

Stage 1 drought restrictions remain in effect for San Antonio. When in Stage 1, outdoor watering with a sprinkler or irrigation system is allowed only before 11 a.m. and after 7 p.m., one day per week, based on the last number of your address:

· 0 or 1 – Monday

· 2 or 3 – Tuesday

· 4 or 5 – Wednesday

· 6 or 7 – Thursday

· 8 or 9 – Friday

Watering days begin and end at midnight; overnight watering is not allowed. Water waste, such as water running down the street, is prohibited year-round. However, watering with a handheld hose is still allowed any day, any time.

To view the city of San Antonio's heat plan, visit the following links:

English version

Spanish version

