Robbery suspect's attempted escape leads to crash, deputies say

SAN ANTONIO - A robbery suspect’s attempt to get away from Bexar County sheriff’s deputies resulted in a crash that left him and someone in another car with injuries.

The car that the suspect was in actually hit two other vehicles near Loop 1604 and Interstate 10 shortly before 1 a.m. Friday.

Deputies had been trying to get the driver of his car to pull over.

They say they had identified the man in the passenger’s seat as the person who robbed a McDonald’s restaurant near I-10 and Ralph Fair Road earlier.

Investigators had been watching his home when they saw him and two other people climb into the car.

Deputies say after they initiated a traffic stop, the car slowed down at first and pulled into the parking lot of a nearby Applebee’s restaurant.

Suddenly, though, the driver sped off, hitting two other vehicles, they said.

Someone in one of the other vehicles suffered injuries and had to be taken to a hospital.

The robbery suspect also broke his leg in the crash and was transported to a hospital.

Deputies took the driver of his car and another passenger into custody.

They say the driver had outstanding warrants.

The robbery suspect also is expected to face charges after being treated for his injuries.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.