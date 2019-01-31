SA Archdiocese to release the names of clergy accused of sexual abuse of minors

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller will speak to the Archdiocese of San Antonio on Thursday about a report naming clergy who have been credibly accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

The archbishop will speak at 2 p.m. from the Pastoral Center in the 2000 block of West Woodlawn Avenue just after the report is released to the public.

The 15 Catholic dioceses in Texas agreed last fall to make their findings public and will post the report Thursday on the archidiocesan website, located here. The dioceses announcement is said to include allegations dating back to 1940.

The bishops’ decision to release the names is part of an ongoing effort by the church to protect children from sexual abuse.

The archbishop previously has said he's already met with several survivors of clergy abuse and has asked for prayers for the victims.

"Honesty and transparency will be painful and, at times, deeply troubling," he said. "We have to address this horrible sin of sexual abuse of minors."

The press release said the event will be broadcast live on Catholic Television of San Antonio, Spectrum Cable Channel 15, and livestreamed on the Catholic Television of San Antonio Facebook page, the Today's Catholic Facebook page, and the archdiocesan Facebook page.

There are 8.5 million Catholics and 1,320 Catholic parishes in Texas, according to the press release.

