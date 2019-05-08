SA Conservation Society fights to preserve 2 historic downtown buildings

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Conservation Society is fighting to preserve two historic buildings that it fears may be demolished in the redesign of Alamo Plaza.

In October, the San Antonio City Council voted to move forward with the Alamo master plan.

The redesign will include closing several streets, relocating the Alamo Cenopath, and converting the historic Woolworth and Crockett buildings on Alamo Street to a museum.

On Tuesday, members of the Conservation Society said the two buildings are not included in the renderings for the plan.

Their fear? Demolition.

"These are very old buildings. They have wonderful architectural features. They are double landmarked," a member said. "Why would you want to tear down something that has been part of Alamo Plaza for all these years?"

The organization voiced a compromise and provided new design plans to salvage the buildings, which will incorporate them in the renovation project.

SCROLL BELOW TO VIEW THE CONSERVATION SOCIETY'S "COMPROMISE PLAN":

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.