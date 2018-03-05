SAFD firefighter drifted across lanes of traffic before DWI arrest, records show

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio Fire Department firefighter was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to a blood draw warrant obtained by the KSAT 12 Defenders.

Fire Engineer Steven Tejeda, 37, was taken into custody just before 3 a.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of Interstate 10 West after an SAPD officer spotted Tejeda's vehicle drifting between lanes of traffic and onto the shoulder of the highway, according to a warrant.

Tejeda, a 15-year veteran of SAFD, was staggering and swaying, had red glassy eyes and had a strong smell of intoxicants on his breath, according to the warrant.

Tejeda refused to provide a breath or blood specimen for testing, so SAPD obtained a warrant to draw his blood, the report states.

SAFD firefighters charged with DWI are typically given suspensions of at least 60 days under a stricter DWI policy put in place in December 2014.

