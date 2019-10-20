SAFD investigating trash fire in office of apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters were called to the ICON Apartments Saturday night after someone allegedly started a trash fire in the mail room.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department, no one was in the office when firefighters arrived to the apartment complex in the 1300 block of Patricia Drive around 11 p.m.

No one was injured and the fire was quickly contained, SAFD states.

Amount of damage to the office is unknown at this time.

Arson investigators were called to the scene.

