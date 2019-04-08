San Antonio-area prostitution investigation yields 5 arrests

CENTER POINT, Texas - Five people were arrested on charges varying from promotion of prostitution to possession of a controlled substance following a multi-agency investigation into prostitution in Kerr County, the Kerr County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

Authorities said Jemadari Chinua Williams arranged for four women to go to Center Point, Texas to meet up with an undercover officer for sex for $6,000.

Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer said investigators with the Sheriff's Office's Narcotics Unit had information that Williams, 37, was sex trafficking women in the Kerr County area.

Williams was arrested on a charge of aggravated promotion of prostitution, engaging in organized criminal activity and the manufacturing and delivering under 1 gram of methamphetamine.

The four women Williams is suspected of prostituting were also arrested. Chelsea Hogan, 27, Nicole Mendoza, 30, Julia Anderson, 35, and Maria Luna, 42, were arrested on a charge of possessing less than a gram of heroin.

Hogan is charged with possessing less than 28 grams of drugs, including acetaminophen and tramadol hydrochloride.

