San Antonio attorney will defend El Paso mass shooting suspect

A San Antonio criminal defense attorney will be representing Patrick Crusius, the El Paso mass shooting suspect.

Mark Stevens on Monday confirmed he was appointed to Crusius' case. Crusius was charged with capital murder after a mass shooting on Saturday at an El Paso Walmart. Prosecutors previously said they will seek the death penalty in his case.

Stevens has defended multiple murder and capital murder suspects in San Antonio.

According to his website, Stevens graduated law school in 1979 and was board certified in criminal law in 1984.

He was previously ranked as one of the top 50 lawyers in west and central Texas by Key Professional Media, Inc.

Federal authorities are investigating the shooting as domestic terrorism, CNN reported Monday. The Justice Department may also bring federal hate crime and federal firearm charges against Crusius.

President Donald Trump said Monday Crusius' manifesto was "consumed with racist hate."

Crusius is being held without bond.

