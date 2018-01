SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police raided a facility at which 30 eight-liners were confiscated Wednesday afternoon on the Northwest Side.

The raid happened in the 1800 block of Bandera Road, where there are a number of other businesses nearby.

SAPD vice units said at least five people playing the eight-liners inside were arrested along with the property owner.

