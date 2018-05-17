San Antonio's affable hippo Timothy writes poem to his beloved Fiona in Cincinatti

SAN ANTONIO - Timothy is the affable 3-year-old hippo whose made headlines this year for his love of Fiona, Cincinnati Zoo’s famed hippopotamus.

Fiona’s only a year old but she and Timothy have kept in contact through letters, which the San Antonio Zoo shares tidbits of from time to time.

The most recent news between these two potential love-hippos -- you know, like love birds but hippos -- Timothy thanked Fiona for sending him a kiss painting.

"I have your kiss painting on the wall in my barn and I love it!”

Timothy loved it so much he apparently felt inspired to write a poem for his beloved:

Roses are red

Violets are blue

I like you

Cause you poo in the pool too

What a lady-killer.



