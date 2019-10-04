SAPD: 2 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting outside South Side bar

SAN ANTONIO - Two people are dead and one person is in critical condition after a shooting outside a bar on the city's South Side overnight, San Antonio police said.

Officers responded just after 2 a.m. to the River City Saloon in the 1400 block of Southwest Military Drive after receiving reports of a shooting.

According to police, witnesses said a confrontation occurred between a bar patron and the bar security guard. Both pulled out guns and shot at each other dozens of times, ultimately killing each other in a shootout, police said.

A third person was also wounded after being caught in the crossfire. Several cars were struck by the bullets during the shootout, authorities said.

At this time, the names and ages of the men killed are not currently known. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

