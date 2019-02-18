SAPD: 2 hospitalized in shooting at Northwest Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - Two men have been taken to an area hospital after a late-night shooting on the city's Northwest Side, San Antonio police said Monday.

The shooting was reported just before midnight Sunday at the Dominion Park Apartments, located in the 9800 block of Fredericksburg Road, not far from Interstate 10 and Gus Eckert Road.

According to police, the two men, both in their 30s, had left their apartment only to return a few minutes later both with gunshot wounds.

The unidentified men were taken to University Hospital for their injuries. Their conditions are not currently known.

At this time, the motive for the shooting remains unclear. Police did say a vehicle was seen speeding away from the apartment complex, but a description was not given.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.