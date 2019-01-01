SAPD: 7Eleven convenience store clerk killed in New Year's Day robbery

SAN ANTONIO - A convenience store clerk shot several times during what police believe was a robbery died at a hospital Tuesday morning.

Police said they were called to a 7Eleven at Interstate 10 and Callaghan Road around 4:30 a.m. for a robbery and found the clerk with multiple gunshot wounds as customers attempted to assist him. Police said that the clerk attempted to stop the robber when the robber shot him multiple times.

The clerk, who has not yet been identified, died at University Hospital. The gunman was last seen running toward the highway, police said.

Authorities described the gunman as a 6-foot-tall man wearing a hoodie.

Police continue to investigate.

