Evidence found in minivan links man to gang-related slaying

SAN ANTONIO - A minivan was the key to making an arrest in the murder of a 36-year-old man whose body was found dumped in early January.

On Tuesday, San Antonio police arrested Paul Gutierrez, 42, in connection with the slaying of Edward Beltran, 36.

Jennifer Rodriguez, a spokeswoman with the San Antonio Police Department, said Gutierrez is on federal parole and was taken into custody at the parole office to which he reports. It is unclear why Gutierrez is on parole.

On Jan. 8, Beltran's body was found dumped on the city's South Side near the intersection of Loop 410 and Moursund Boulevard.

Early in the case, homicide detectives suspected Beltran was fatally shot in the head at a different location and his body was later dropped off on the side of the road.

Rodriguez said detectives had enough probable cause to arrest Gutierrez and charge him with murder.

"(Gutierrez) was last seen with (Beltran). (Gutierrez) was also driving a specific vehicle, a minivan, that was ultimately recovered, and crime scene investigators began their investigation," Rodriguez said.

In the minivan, investigators found evidence that linked to Gutierrez and Beltran, Rodriguez said.

While detectives initially had little information and no witnesses, Rodriguez said they eventually were able to develop leads and then speak with people who knew Gutierrez and Beltran.

Rodriguez said the motive behind the killing is still unclear but investigators believe it is gang related.

Investigators are still working on the timeline of events from the day of the shooting to the discovery of Beltran's body, Rodriguez said.

