Man found dead on South Side most likely shot elsewhere, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man who was found shot dead Tuesday morning on the South Side most likely was killed somewhere else and his body dumped at the location, San Antonio police said.

Officers confirmed the death after receiving several calls and responding shortly before 7:30 a.m.

"We had someone that was driving in the area of Moursund and Pleasanton," said Officer Douglas Greene, a public information officer for SAPD. "They observed the body on the side of the road."

Greene said the victim appeared to be in his 20s or 30s and had suffered at least one gunshot to his upper body.

An investigator confirmed the man was found in the middle of a bloody scene. He was not wearing a shirt, but police could not say if that was how he was found originally, or if his shirt had been removed during some attempted medical treatment.

It appeared the man had been shot at another location and then dumped at the site, Greene said.

Police were not able to identify him right away.

Investigators spent time using a metal detector to search for shell casings or any other evidence.

"At this point, we don't have any witnesses, just the people that drove by and observed the body on the side of the road," Greene said.

He said investigators also planned to canvass the area for surveillance video.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.