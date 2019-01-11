SAPD: Baby's body found after father of King Jay admits to burying him in neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have found the body of baby believed to be missing 8-month-old King Jay Davila after his father took investigators to an open field near his neighborhood.

A detective with the San Antonio Police Department said Christopher Davila, King Jay's father, took investigators to the dead end of Castle Lance to show investigators where he buried his son.

The location is less than a mile from Davila's last known address in the 5800 block of Castle Brook Drive.

Davila walked to a roadway overpass in an open field where investigators dug up a black backpack with what appeared to be a baby's body wrapped in a blanket, according to an arrest affidavit.

Davila is now facing felony charges of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury - omission, tampering with evidence, felony possession of a firearm and possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance.

