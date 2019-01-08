Here's everything we know about baby King Jay Davila's disappearance

SAN ANTONIO - Police revealed Monday night that the so-called kidnapping of missing 8-month-old King Jay Davila on Friday was, in fact, staged to cover up "foul-play," as police had initially suspected.

King Jay's father, Christopher Davila, is charged with child endangerment in connection with the infant's disappearance and is currently out on bond.

San Antonio police Chief William McManus on Monday elaborated on Davila's and his cousin Angie Torres' plot to trick investigators into believing King Jay was kidnapped:

McManus said someone dropped Torres off a block from a gas station in the 300 block of Enrique M. Barrera Parkway Friday night where Davila had left his car unlocked and running at a gas pump.

Police said when Davila went inside the convenience store to make a purchase, Torres swooped in and took off in Davila's car, making it appear as if the vehicle was stolen with King Jay inside. The car was found abandoned near Rodriguez Park without the keys or King Jay's car seat inside. Torres is being held police on an unrelated charge of aggravated robbery.

McManus revealed that King Jay was never in the car at the time of the faked car theft and abduction, and that it was only made to look as if the baby was in the vehicle.

While McManus didn't speak directly as to whether authorities believe King Jay is still alive, he said, "Ask yourself why someone would concoct such a story."

As police provide more information on the case, here's everything we know about the investigation so far:

When was King Jay reported missing?

King Jay was reported missing around 7 p.m. Friday night. Davila's fiancee and King Jay's mother, Jasmine Gonzales, told KSAT on Saturday that she was on the phone with Davila the moment the car was stolen.

“He was, like, ‘F---, the car is gone!’ He freaked out and I was, like, ‘OK, hang up and call the cops!’ He did just that. He hung up on me and at that time I called the cops, too," Gonzales said. “They said they already sent two policemen there, and then all of a sudden they started accusing him.”

In the immediate aftermath of the kidnapping, McManus said that the evidence pointed to a blatant set-up and that police believed Davila had something to do with King Jay's disappearance.

Who have police implicated in King Jay's disappearance?

McManus said Saturday night that police believe King Jay's family members are withholding information about the boy's disappearance, but so far, only two people have been named as having played a role.

On Friday, Davila was charged with child endangerment. Days later, McManus revealed Torres' alleged involvement in the fake abduction, but she has not been formally been charged. Torres was taken into custody on a charge of aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred two days after the fake kidnapping, court documents show.

Police have not said what charges, if any, they plan on pursuing against Torres, or if the charges against Davila will be upgraded.

McManus said they also know the identity of the person who dropped Torres off a block from the gas station. It's unclear if that person is facing charges. McManus did not name that individual.

Police warned that anyone found to be withholding information from authorities in their investigation into King Jay's disappearance will also face charges.

Where is King Jay?

McManus said Monday the question that remains unanswered in their investigation is: Where is King Jay?

"We believe there was foul play. That's all I'll say on that," McManus said Monday night when pressed on whether police believe King Jay is still alive.

When asked what authorities meant by "foul play," McManus said, "Ask yourself why someone would concoct such a story."

What is the family saying?

Davila talked to KSAT from jail Saturday.

McManus said that Davila's conversation with KSAT included more information than what he had told police.

During the KSAT interview, Davila and his fiancee were critical of police and their methods of investigation.

"(Police) are the ones trying to push the issue, trying to get somebody to accuse somebody, to get that blame for (King's disappearance)," Gonzales said. "Instead of trying to get someone into prison, they need to worry about finding my son. That is what they need to do.”

Gonzales said that she felt police "wanted (the family) to work against (Davila)."

“That wasn’t going to happen because he did nothing wrong," Gonzales said after Davila had been charged with child endangerment. "Then, when they saw I wasn’t budging on their accusation of him, they started questioning me as if I did something to my baby and had him cover it up."

Davila claimed that police were putting their attention in the wrong place, saying, "They just need to focus on where the car was located.”

He didn't elaborate on why he felt that police should focus their investigation near the park, but Gonzales echoed that sentiment, blasting what she called a lack of police presence at the park.

“You’re saying there’s cops out there and helicopters,” Gonzales said. “I’ve been out there with my family trying to find out where my son is at. We have been going underneath ditches and there’s nothing. I don’t see no cops at all."

Police respond to family's criticism

McManus said he was aware of criticisms against his department, but countered that the developments revealed Monday night "refutes all of the allegations made against the San Antonio Police Department in this investigation."

He stood by his assertion that King Jay's family has been uncooperative with authorities, stating that the baby's father "spent more time speaking with the media, answering media questions, than he spent with us answering our questions."

​​​​​Where are authorities searching?

Several law enforcement agencies were observed searching Rodriguez Park on Sunday.

Family told KSAT Sunday that they gathered a large search party consisting of family members and friends and scoured Rodriguez Park for clues and found a baby bottle. The family said that discovery prompted a larger search effort from authorities.

McManus said the department's search will broaden, but that the search of Rodriguez Park was police doing their "due diligence."

"We had to search Rodriguez Park," McManus said Monday night. "We had to search the body of water in there. It's due diligence. If we overlooked it -- the baby may have been placed there. It's part of the investigation."

McManus said that the baby bottle is undergoing laboratory testing to determine if it belonged to King Jay.

Why didn't police issue an Amber Alert?

Police said Saturday that King Jay's disappearance didn't meet the Texas Department of Public Safety's strict criteria for an Amber Alert.

Police said they "have entered the child into (the) state and national missing person database, created flyers and issued notifications to our law enforcement partners."

According to the TxDPS website, the criteria for an Amber Alert is as follows:

Is this child 17 years of age or younger, whose whereabouts are unknown, and whose disappearance law enforcement has determined to be unwilling which poses a credible threat to the child's safety and health; and if abducted by a parent or legal guardian, was the abduction in the course of an attempted murder or murder? OR...

Is this child 13 years of age or younger, who was taken (willingly or unwillingly) without permission from the care and custody of a parent or legal guardian by someone unrelated and more than three years older, another parent or legal guardian who attempted or committed murder at the time of the abduction?

Is this child in immediate danger of sexual assault, death or serious bodily injury?

Has a preliminary investigation verified the abduction and eliminated alternative explanations for the child's disappearance?

Is sufficient information available to disseminate to the public to help locate the child, a suspect, or the vehicle used in the abduction?

FBI called in to assist in investigation

San Antonio police announced Saturday evening that the FBI is now involved in King's kidnapping.

“The FBI is now assisting in the investigation into the disappearance of 8-month-old King Jay Davila," McManus said in a prepared statement. "As always, we are extremely grateful for their willingness to assist our department when needed.

"It’s even more appreciated that these agents are volunteering their time and expertise to help us find King, despite them not being paid during the current government shutdown. Together, we will work tirelessly to find baby King.”

McManus said Monday night that the agency is providing police with resources that they don't "necessarily have," and that FBI officials are volunteering their time.

Family criminal history

Police have implicated both Davila and Torres in the faked kidnapping and car theft.

Bexar County court records show that before the child endangerment charge, Davila had racked up six drug charges between 2008 and 2009, and was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and aggravated robbery in 2009.

Between 2008 to present, Davila has amassed a gallery of 10 mug shots that can be seen below:

Torres appears to have a sparse criminal history, with five charges dating back to 1991. According to online records, she was charged with shoplifting, resisting arrest and burglary in 1992. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance in 2000 and is now facing a charge of aggravated robbery unrelated to the police investigation into King Jay's disappearance.

