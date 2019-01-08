SAPD: Woman seen in video in missing baby case arrested on unrelated charge

SAN ANTONIO - The woman seen in a surveillance video with a missing 8-month-old baby has been arrested on an unrelated charge, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said Monday.

At a news conference, McManus said the woman is a cousin of Christopher Davila, the father of missing 8-month-old King Jay Davila.

McManus also said the disappearance was not a kidnapping.

"We believe the staged kidnapping was to cover up foul play," he said.

The woman was dropped off near a gas station Friday night, when she got into Christopher Davila's car and drove off.

But the baby was not in the car, McManus said, and is still missing.

