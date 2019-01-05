8-month-old baby boy kidnapped on West Side; father to face charges

SAN ANTONIO - A 8-month-old baby boy was kidnapped Friday night on the city's West Side and police believe his father is behind the child's disappearance.

San Antonio Police chief William McManus said the baby, King Jay Davila, was last seen in a white Dodge Dart wearing a onesie.

McManus said the father was taken in for questioning and will be charged with child endangerment.

McManus said the father drove to a convenience store in the 300 block of Enrique Barrera Parkway, left the car running and the driver's door open and went inside the store to make a purchase.

A woman who was walking down the street got into the car and took off, McManus said.

"We have the father down at headquarters right now, and his story is not adding up," McManus said. "We believe, right now, that he knows the woman who took the baby. We believe that it was set up, but nonetheless, we have a missing 8-month-old. The mother of the child is very, very distraught."

The car was later found near Rodriguez Park, with no baby in the car, no car seat and no keys, McManus said.

Anyone who has seen King Jay Davila is asked to call 911 immediately.

