Discovery of baby bottle prompts search of Rodriguez Park, family of kidnapped baby says

SAN ANTONIO - Several law enforcement agencies are searching Rodriguez Park after the family of a kidnapped 8-month-old said they discovered a baby bottle while searching the park Sunday, the family told KSAT.

King Jay Davila was kidnapped from his father's car Friday night as his father went into a convenience store to make a purchase. The car was stolen from the gas station and found abandoned near Rodriguez Park without King Jay, his car seat or the car keys, police said.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said Saturday that King Jay's family wasn't cooperating with police in their investigation into his whereabouts. In fact, McManus said Friday police believe King Jay's father, 34-year-old Christopher Davila, is behind his kidnapping.

Davila is behind bars on a charge of child endangerment.

"The (family members) that we believe have information that could help are not cooperating," McManus said Saturday. He added that the mother of the baby is distraught and "wants this thing closed yesterday."

King Jay's mother, Jasmine Gonzales, disputed McManus' claim the family wasn't cooperating.

“Everybody is being cooperative,” Gonzales said Saturday. “They are the ones trying to push the issue, trying to get somebody to accuse somebody, to get that blame for that. Instead of trying to get someone into prison, they need to worry about finding my son. That is what they need to do.”

Family told KSAT Sunday that they gathered a large search party consisting of family and friends and scoured the park for clues and found a baby bottle. The family said that discovery prompted a larger search effort from authorities.

Police tweeted Sunday night that they are still looking for King Jay.

"(We are) doing our due diligence and conducting a more thorough search of the area as part of the ongoing investigation," police said of their presence at Rodriguez Park.

A spokesperson for the San Antonio Fire Department said five San Antonio fire personnel were called to assist police in their search of the scene. They said they have their rescue team and boat on standby, should police need to access Leon Creek.

Authorities were seen focusing their attention on a portion of Leon Creek, and law enforcement officials had what appeared to be two law enforcement K-9s searching the area.

San Antonio police announced Saturday evening that the FBI is now involved in King Jay's kidnapping.

“The FBI is now assisting in the investigation into the disappearance of 8-month-old King Jay Davila," McManus. "As always, we are extremely grateful for their willingness to assist our department when needed.

"It’s even more appreciated that these agents are volunteering their time and expertise to help us find King, despite them not being paid during the current government shutdown. Together, we will work tirelessly to find baby King.”

Authorities on Saturday released footage of the woman suspected of kidnapping King Jay. Police said that while they have followed up on multiple leads as to who the woman is, they have been unsuccessful in identifying her and are asking the public for help.

"We're heavily relying, right now, on hoping that someone who sees the video will call and will give us information that will lead us to her and the baby," McManus said.

