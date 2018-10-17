SAPD: Teen accidentally killed when officer fires at armed man

SAN ANTONIO - Hours after an 18-year-old was fatally shot by a San Antonio police officer, Police Chief William McManus now says the teen wasn't armed, contrary to earlier reports that he had a gun in his waistband.

McManus said an officer was dispatched to a "known drug house" in the 200 block of Roberts Street around 1 a.m. regarding an assault.

McManus said someone who had knocked on the door "selling something" was assaulted by a person inside the house.

The officer called for backup, as the house was known to authorities who had been called to the home more than 50 times since Jan. 1, McManus said.

When backup arrived, the officers approached the home and saw the door was open. Police made contact with a 24-year-old man who was sitting on a couch inside the home, McManus said.

According to the chief, the 24-year-old, who has not been identified, immediately stood up and began walking away from the officer while reaching for a gun in his waistband.The officer saw this and shot the man several times.

The 24-year-old survived, but 18-year-old Charles Roundtree, who was sitting in the line of fire, was accidentally struck by at least one bullet that had passed through the 24-year-old. Roundtree died at the scene.

The officer who fired his weapon was placed on administrative duty. McManus said the officer has been with the department for approximately five years.

Police said a "very large pit bull who was threatening officers in the street" was also fatally shot.

Authorities said two people who were at the home at the time of the shooting were taken to police headquarters for questioning, but no one was charged.

McManus said that while the house is known as a drug house, legal issues have prevented the department from shutting it down.

