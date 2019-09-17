SAPD: Man bragged about recording sexual assault of minor

SAN ANTONIO - A 19-year-old suspect is accused of sexually assaulting two teenage girls and then bragging about recording one of the sex acts to his friends, police said.

David Luis Munoz was arrested Saturday on two counts of sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony. He remains in the Bexar County Jail on $60,000 bail.

The victims, who were 15 at the time of the alleged sexual assaults, told investigators that Munoz made sexual advances toward them despite knowing they were minors, according to an arrest affidavit.

One of the victims said Munoz, who is a family friend, sexually assaulted her twice, with the first incident happening in May, according to the affidavit.

On both occasions, Munoz surprised and ambushed the girl inside her bedroom before forcing her to have sexual intercourse, the affidavit said.

During an interview with the San Antonio Police Department's Special Victims Unit, the girl said Munoz later sexually assaulted her friend – who is the second victim – during a sleepover.

In a separate interview with SVU detectives, the second victim said Munoz had found her on Snapchat and began messaging her to go into the room where he was sleeping.

After she went to the bedroom, the girl said Munoz began to force her to have sex with him. At some point, he began to record the act with his cellphone, according to the affidavit.

Munoz then bragged about sexually assaulting the girl, sharing the video online and to some of his friends, the victim told an SVU detective.

After the girl told her friend's mother about the sexual assault, police said they were able to obtain the sexually explicit video.

Police said Munoz may have sexually assaulted other teenage girls after the first victim said he is known to "seek out younger juvenile females in order to have sexual encounters with them."

