Teen charged after DPS chase ends with car crashing through iron fence

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio teenager faces a wide range of criminal charges after he was involved in a high-speed chase with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers that ended with his vehicle crashing through an iron gate Sunday on the city's Southeast Side.

The chase took place on Interstate 37 around 4 p.m. before the driver eventually turned onto surface streets. His silver sedan eventually left the roadway along Southeast Military Drive and crashed through an iron fence surrounding an apartment complex at the intersection of Hanzi Drive.

First Report: Three in custody following DPS chase on SE Side

The driver, Sean Ozuna, 17, faces charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest, evading arrest with a vehicle, criminal mischief and two counts of endangering a child, according to District Clerk records.

Serena Cortez, 18, was booked on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge and a felony charge of tampering with evidence. Clerk records, however, indicate that the charges against Cortez were rejected.

Cortez was treated at the scene by paramedics.

A third person detained at the scene, a man who appeared to be in his 20s, was not charged, DPS officials confirmed Monday.

None of the three people suffered serious injuries.

