Man arrested in storage unit burglary had outstanding warrant, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have identified the man who they said was caught breaking into a storage unit early Tuesday on the Northeast Side.

Corey Nees, 30, was taken into custody on an outstanding drug-related warrant and is expected to also be charged with burglary, police said.

Police are searching for a second man in connection with the break-in.

Officers responded shortly before 4 a.m to A-AAAKey Mini Storage, near Interstate 35 and Thousand Oaks Drive.

They say an on-site manager called them after waking up to a ringing alarm and seeing two strange men on surveillance cameras.

"She saw some people that shouldn't be there, saw them break into one of the units, called the police," said Sgt. Norwood Jones, of the San Antonio Police Department.

Jones said officers arrived within minutes, just in time to interrupt the crime in progress and cause the suspects to scatter.

"They started running," Jones said. "We were able to apprehend one. Another one climbed the fence."

The second man climbed into a vehicle and sped off, police said.

"It's a white Ford pickup truck with the logo of U-Haul on it," Jones said.

Using a helicopter, police searched the area for the truck with the unusual marking, but didn't find it or the man inside.

Jones said it was unclear whether the U-Haul was stolen.

Although some property was removed from the storage unit, police said the suspects dropped it all as they ran off and ended up taking nothing.

"It made all the difference in the world that there were cameras, and there was an attendant here on duty to observe them," Jones said.



