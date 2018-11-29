SAPD searches for purple-wigged bandit in East Side armed robbery

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are on the hunt for an armed robber who they said was wearing a purple wig when he entered an East Side convenience store and demanded money.

Police said officers responded Thursday around 8:30 a.m. to the 900 block of North Hackberry for a robbery report at the New Express Stop convenience store.

The store clerk told police the purple-wigged bandit was wearing a black hoodie when he entered the store, pointed a gun at him and demanded money.

Police said the man "did not get much" and took off before officers arrived. They searched the surrounding area, but could not find him.

The man is still on the run. Police said no one was hurt in the incident.

