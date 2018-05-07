Water in San Pedro Creek Park splash area 'not the cleanest,' official warns

SAN ANTONIO - The first phase of the San Pedro Creek project was opened to the public over the weekend and thousands came out to check out the new vamped-up waterway.

Some park visitors, many of them children, played in the water. But, the San Antonio River Authority said the water is recycled and is "not the cleanest."

SARA is asking park visitors to avoid getting all the way into the water. Wading is allowed in the shallow area by the rocks.

Kristen Hansen, SARA's manager of watershed and park operations, answered a few questions about the water.

Is the water safe?

"It is San Pedro Creek. It's not a treated swimming pool. It is creek water. It's recycled water through the tunnel systems," Hansen said. "So, it's not the cleanest water you'll find."

Can you get into the water?

Wading in the shallow area by the rocks will be allowed. Park operations personnel, however, are asking people not to get fully into the water.

And, if you get water on your hands, you are asked to wash your hands.

Because it is recycled water, SARA is urging people to not drink the water.

Are there signs out along the creek to alert the public about the recycled water?

The signs are going up in about a week.

See list of upcoming events at San Pedro Creek Park

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.