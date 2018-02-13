Seguin police capture 'career criminal' accused in more than 40 big rig break-ins

SEGUIN, Texas - Seguin police arrested a man they called a "career criminal" last week and said the man is linked to at least 40 big rig burglaries in Houston, San Antonio, Dallas and "everywhere in between."

Police said Patrick Joyner, 66, admitted to breaking into 18-wheelers and stealing CB radios, radar devices, GPS devices and various electronics, racking up more than 200 pawn shop tickets since 2015.

"It was small leads and small information to begin with that built up to a bigger larger scale that exposed everything Joyner was involved in and did,” Seguin Police Department spokesperson Officer Carlos Contreras said.

Joyner, police said, told investigators he started breaking into 18-wheelers nearly two decades ago.

A warrant was issued for Joyner's arrest on Tuesday after tips from a social media post led the Police Department to the 66-year-old. According to police, it was a distinct antenna on a truck Joyner was seen driving that prompted tips from people online.

Police did not say how Joyner would get into the trucks, but they think his distinct pattern may help other agencies close their cases.

Joyner was arrested on Wednesday and remains in the Guadalupe County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

"The only electronics that Joyner will now get to enjoy is a little TV time in the GCSO TV room with his new friends," Chief Bruce Ure wrote in a Facebook post.

