Seguin police chief resigns from post after 10 years with department

SEGUIN, Texas - Seguin police Chief Kevin Kelso has resigned from his position after 10 years with the department.

The top three positions at the Seguin Police Department are now vacant. Deputy Chief Bruce Ure retired earlier this month and Capt. Victor Pacheco resigned late last month.

The resignation comes after a KSAT Defenders investigation began looking into the police department's handling of former Officer Suzann Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was allowed to stay on the force despite giving a courtesy ride to a man who was high on methamphetamine and was later hit and killed while walking on I-10.

The Defenders uncovered other behavior from Gonzalez that included not being in control of her emotions, failing to properly complete reports, using a stun gun on a teen in April and challenging a child to hit her last year.

Kelso will receive a severance package that includes pay and benefits, city officials said.

Lt. Mike McCann will assume management responsibility for the administration, criminal investigation and animal services divisions, and Lt. Jaime “Rusty Suarez will oversee the patrol and telecommunications divisions, officials said.

The city will look for a replacement for Kelso immediately.

