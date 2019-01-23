Shed fire caused by space heater kills dog, damages Northeast Side home

SAN ANTONIO - A shed fire caused by a space heater killed a dog and damaged a Northeast Side home early Wednesday morning, San Antonio firefighters said.

The fire was reported just after 7:30 a.m. at the home in the 4700 block of Sunny Grove, which is located not far from both Nacogdoches Road and O'Connor Road.

Firefighters said a space heater placed inside the outdoor shed caught fire, engulfing the shed in flames.

A dog that had been placed inside the shed for warmth died as a result of the fire, firefighters said.

Officials said the flames also melted the siding off the house and caused a total of $25,000 worth of damage.

No one inside the home was hurt as a result of the fire.

Family who lives here tells me they think it was a space heater that caught their shed on fire, no injuries. pic.twitter.com/6sdi7qceZA — KSAT Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) January 23, 2019

